|
|
Mary Sim Curry
Fredericksburg, VA
Mary Sim Curry, 63, passed away on January 7, 2020, in Fredericksburg, VA. A Rosary Prayer
will be conducted on Friday, January 17th at 6:00 PM at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends following the Rosary. Family will also receive friends Saturday, January 18th at 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. The funeral procession from Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home to St. Joseph's will begin at 12:15 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 18th at 1:00 PM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Macon, GA officiated by
Father Scott Winchel.
Mary was born in Cebu City, Philippines on November 5th to the late Maximo C. Abellana, MD and Lorena Geotina Abellana. For over 30 years, Mary served the communities of Savannah, GA, Winchester and Woodbridge, VA as a registered nurse.
She is survived by her husband Mark Curry, R.A.; her daughters: Sienna Felton, and Tala Curry; her siblings: Max Abellana Jr., Lilette Intaphan, M.D., Beau Abellana, Helene Colaizzi, Chris Abellana, LeeAnn Bellini, Carmen Vining, Sean Abellana and their families.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
January 15, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020