Mary Spencer-Smith Obituary
Departed this life April 25, 2019. Mrs. Mary Spencer-Smith, age 82, formerly of Charleston, South Carolina where she taught in the Charleston Public School System for 25 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles C. Smith Jr. and one son, Charles M. Smith III. She is survived by one daughter, Jacqueline Smith(Ronald); one son, Jeffrey Smith(Lorraine); seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one brother, Leon Spencer(Inge); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; and daughter- in-law, Michelle Wyatt; and other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital-St. Jude.org , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. A private family memorial service is planned.

Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 5, 2019
