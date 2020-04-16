|
Mary Sue Scott, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. The Toombs County native moved to Tattnall early in her life, ultimately graduating Reidsville High School in 1950. Determined, from an early age, to be a strong self-sufficient woman, Mary Sue embarked into a career in banking. On January 15, 1952 she joined the Tattnall Bank as a bookkeeper. During her years of service, she held every position in the bank with the exception of loan officer. Ultimately, she would retire in 2009 as the bank's Executive Vice President and C.F.O. with over 57 ½ years of dedicated service. During her tenure with the bank, she accepted many challenges including furthering her education all while raising a family. In 1978 she graduated from Georgia Banking School and in 1988 graduated Stonier Graduate School of Banking. Although her professional career was very impressive, she prided herself as the steward of a loving family. That family, which began in 1958, when she wed her husband Hugh Scott. Later in life, her love for her family would only grow as she had grandchildren and great grandchildren. Countless hours were spent in pursuit of spoiling them and sending them home for the parents to straighten out! In addition to living very active work and home lives, the couple also was active civically. Mary Sue would serve various civic groups, but most notably her church, Reidsville Baptist where she was Secretary for a number of years. Dedicated, devoted, and determined in everything she set her mind to; she leaves this world a better place than when she found it, she will be sorely missed. Mary Sue is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Hugh Scott, her parents, Hilton Bronson and Thelma James Thigpen; brothers, Derrell and Donald Thigpen. She is survived by her children, Kay (Allan) Davis of Reidsville and Dr. Jesse (April) Scott of Claxton; siblings, Marjorie Jones of Claxton, Kenneth Thigpen of Blairsville, Lawatha Malmberg of Lavonia, June (Sam) Bonnett of Portal, Bobbie Knopp of Claxton and Wendelle Foster of Lavonia; grandchildren, Hunter (Haley) Davis, Sarah (Brent) Craft, Anna, Nathan, Luke, and Abi Scott; great grandchildren, Ella Kate and Brantley Davis and Brenley Craft; her loving caregivers, Jennifer Johnson, Daisy Byrd, Cathleen Sharpe, Annie Costen, Ramonia Dugger and Connie James, numerous nieces and nephews. The family has given the friends an opportunity to view Mrs. Scott on Friday from the hours of 6:00pm and 8:00pm at the funeral home. A private graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday at Rome Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Steve Miller officiating. Memorials may be given to Ogeechee Area Hospice, PO Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30458 or the Reidsville Baptist Church, PO Box 181 Reidsville, GA 30453. Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the family of Mrs. Mary Sue Scott
