Mary Teresa "Maureen" Annunziata
Savannah
Mary Teresa Annunziata, 87, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019.
She was born on January 11, 1932 in Summerville, MA. She grew up and raised her family in New York and moved to Savannah with her husband John after retirement.
She is survived by her loving husband, John Annunziata; daughters, Dee (Karl) DeMasi and Teresa (Chris) Overbeck; grandchildren, Christopher, Russell (Kate), John (Jenn), Michelle, Dominic and Carolyn and great-grandchild, Marshall.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday October 22, 2019 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. Burial will be private.
The family suggests any remembrances be made in her memory to St. Jude's Hospital.
