Mary Theresa Green Lehtma
Savannah
Mary Theresa Green Lehtma, 65, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
Savannah Morning News
March 7, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020