Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
4605 E Highway 80
Savannah, GA 31410
(912) 898-0900
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
4605 E Highway 80
Savannah, GA 31410
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
4605 E Highway 80
Savannah, GA 31410
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lehtma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Theresa Green Lehtma

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Theresa Green Lehtma Obituary
Mary Theresa Green Lehtma
Savannah
Mary Theresa Green Lehtma, 65, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
March 7, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now