Mary Graves, 90, widow of Henry Graves, passed away May 30, 2019, under the care of Hospice Savannah, with her children by her side.



She was born to William T. Kicklighter Jr. and Mary Lynnette Woodham Kicklighter in Claxton, Georgia on January 8, 1929, and grew up in Hawkinsville, Georgia. She graduated from Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville, Georgia in 1949 and moved to Savannah where she lived until her death. She married Henry Graves in 1953 and spent the happiest years of her life raising her three children, Beth, Arthur, and John. Her greatest joy was welcoming her six grandchildren into the world and watching them grow.



Mary was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She was a member of Whitefield United Methodist Church for over sixty years until it closed in 2017.



Mary taught at Pape School and at several public schools in Savannah.



She was predeceased by her husband, John Henry Graves, Sr., her son John Henry Graves, Jr., her sister Ila Pinyan, and brother-in-law Bill Pinyan.



She is survived by her children, Beth Nelson (Tom), Arthur Graves (Nancy), and her grandchildren, Kerry Nelson, Rachel Nelson, Victoria Graves, Virginia Graves, Maryann Graves, and Aysha Graves.



The family will receive friends from 5:00pm until 7:00pm on Monday, June 3, at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.



The funeral service will be at 11:00am on Tuesday, June 4, at the former Whitfield Methodist Church, 728 E. 55th Street.



Interment will follow at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3080 Okatie Hwy., Okatie, SC. 29909.



The family suggests in lieu of flowers please send remembrances to Grace United Methodist Church,



6412 Waters Avenue, Savannah, GA 31406. Published in Savannah Morning News on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary