Maryanne G. Hubbert
Savannah, GA
Maryanne G. Hubbert, age 81, of Savannah passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Mrs. Hubbert was born on November 21, 1938 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of the late Frank and Margaret Griffin Swain. She was a veteran of the Women's Army Corps. She worked for many years as a Legal Secretary with Oliver, Maner, and Grey and later with Simon and Booth Attorneys. Following her years working as a Legal Secretary she started her own business, MGH providing dictation and transcription services. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Mrs. Hubbert was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jesse Carl Hubbert, II and son, William Craig Hubbert. She is survived by her son, Steve Hubbert (Evie) of Savannah; daughter, Debbie M. Brown (Kevin) of Springfield, IL; sister, Barbara Rippen of CT; 5 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 13, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah. A Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m.
A private funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. Burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery in Hamilton, Ontario.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries