Masako Matsui Fagerstrom, 89, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, died peacefully Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Riverview Health and Rehabilitation after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Masako was a resident of Hinesville for 28 years before moving to Savannah in 2009. She was born and raised in Tokyo, Japan, where she was a US Army Hospital librarian when she met her future husband, Vincent Fagerstrom, a soldier in the United States Army. She was married to Vincent, who was a Vietnam Veteran and Command Sergeant Major, for 53 years and they had three sons. Masako was a homemaker and later worked by her husband's side at the Flash Foods convenience store in Hinesville for 10 years after his retirement from the Army. Masako knew the value of gathering people together and often planned and hosted parties for friends and family as well as many family reunions. She touched many lives with her kindness. During the holidays, she always made sure to bake lots of goodies for Savannah Police Department and for the soldiers at the military installations where her husband was assigned. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and crocheting, dancing, and watching Braves baseball. Her favorite musician was Rod Stewart! Masako always had a smile on her face. Her greatest enjoyment was found with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she adored and spoiled. Most of all, she loved her family and instilled strong values in her sons. She will be dearly missed and remain forever in our hearts. She was preceded in death by her parents, Masao and Kei Matsui of Tokyo, Japan; her husband, CSM Vincent A. Fagerstrom (United States Army, Ret.), several in-laws, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Ann Fagerstrom of Rosebud, TX, Dean and Sharon Fagerstrom of Savannah, GA, and Bruce and Pascale Fagerstrom of Sykesville, MD; several sisters and brothers in Japan; five grandchildren, Dawn Fagerstrom, Jessica Black (Steven), Vincent, Matthew, and Maximillian; three great-grandchildren, Ethan, Cohen, and Amelia; and one sister-in-law, Patricia Fagerstrom of Sister Bay, Wisconsin. Due to the recent COVID-19 health crisis, services will be private. Interment will be in Oglethorpe Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in Masako's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) www.alzfdn.org, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, would be appreciated. Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are encouraged and may be made at www.CarterOglethorpe.com
Savannah Morning News
July 28, 2020
