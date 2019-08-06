|
Savannah - Matthew J. Guglielmi Matthew Joseph Guglielmi, 70, of Savannah, Georgia and husband of Janice Kay Taylor Guglielmi, died Sunday morning, August 4, 2019, in Savannah with his wife by his side. After being diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in 2008, Matthew pressed in to his faith and had a positive response. He loved life, accepted the challenges and lived it to the fullest. He was a loving husband who was devoted to all his family and friends.
Born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Kathryn Polisano Guglielmi and the late Joseph John Guglielmi. Matthew was an active member and volunteered at Compassion Christian Church East Campus. He was a United States Army veteran. Matthew was a member and past board member of Coastal Georgia Walk to Emmaus. He loved people and never met a stranger.
Matthew grew up working in a family bakery and graduated from the Culinary Institute of America. He went on to have several careers throughout his lifetime, though his favorite always revolved around the food industry. He also enjoyed being in sales and previously worked at Fuller Oldsmobile. He later opened up and ran two businesses of his own. Matthew loved boating, fishing and hunting. Mostly, he just enjoyed the great outdoors and the beauty of nature. He loved to travel and especially enjoyed Alaska cruises.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Tilmon Joseph Taylor.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Janice Kay Taylor Guglielmi of Savannah; his mother-in-law, Verna "Suggie" Taylor of Savannah; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Timothy Ray Taylor and his wife, Suzanne, of Savannah; one niece, Christina Marie Taylor; two nephews, Jackson Ray Taylor and Joseph William Taylor; a great-nephew, Liam Taylor-Williams, and his extended family and friends.
Our family would like to thank Dr. Joe Christian, Dr. Mary Cady, Dr. George Negrea, The Mayo Clinic, Savannah Hospice and all the other health care professionals who were part of the team during his treatment period. We are thankful for our friends who provided ongoing love, care and support. We thank God for his gift of Matthew to us.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o'clock Tuesday at Compassion Christian Church East Campus - 9150 Old Montgomery Road, Savannah.
The funeral service will be held at 7 o'clock Tuesday evening at Compassion Christian Church East Campus - 9150 Old Montgomery Road, Savannah, conducted by the Reverend Drew Humphreys. Interment, with military honors, will be at 11 o'clock Wednesday morning in Yawn Cemetery at Hazlehurst.
Remembrances: Hospice Savannah - Post Office Box #13190, Savannah, Georgia 31416-0190.
Please share your thoughts about Matthew and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com. Savannah Morning News August 6, 2019
