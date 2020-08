Or Copy this URL to Share

Matthew Lee Gatch

Garden City, GA

Matt passed away on Sunday, August 9th. The visitation will be on Tuesday, August 18th from 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home. The funeral will follow at 10 a.m. in the chapel with burial to follow at Hillcrest Abbey West. Chatham County Mandates that masks are required. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel

08/15/2020



