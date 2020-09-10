Matthew Williams Jones
Macon, GA
Mr. Matthew Williams Jones, Sr., age 67, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
Mr. Jones is survived by daughters, Vanesta (Norman) and Carolyne; sons, Marko (Evonnie), Tsegaye, Matthew, Jr., Alonzo (Nortoria), and Sidney (Rena); 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, close friends, nieces, nephews, and other family.
Graveside services for Mr. Jones are Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12:00 Noon with viewing from 11:30 AM to 12:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, GA.
Masks and social distancing, due to COVID-19, will be strongly enforced.
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc., Macon, GA
Savannah Morning News
09/10/2020
