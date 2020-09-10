Matthew Williams JonesMacon, GAMr. Matthew Williams Jones, Sr., age 67, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.Mr. Jones is survived by daughters, Vanesta (Norman) and Carolyne; sons, Marko (Evonnie), Tsegaye, Matthew, Jr., Alonzo (Nortoria), and Sidney (Rena); 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, close friends, nieces, nephews, and other family.Graveside services for Mr. Jones are Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12:00 Noon with viewing from 11:30 AM to 12:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, GA.Masks and social distancing, due to COVID-19, will be strongly enforced.Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc., Macon, GASavannah Morning News09/10/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at