Matthew Williams Jones
1953 - 2020
Macon, GA
Mr. Matthew Williams Jones, Sr., age 67, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
Mr. Jones is survived by daughters, Vanesta (Norman) and Carolyne; sons, Marko (Evonnie), Tsegaye, Matthew, Jr., Alonzo (Nortoria), and Sidney (Rena); 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, close friends, nieces, nephews, and other family.
Graveside services for Mr. Jones are Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12:00 Noon with viewing from 11:30 AM to 12:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, GA.
Masks and social distancing, due to COVID-19, will be strongly enforced.
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc., Macon, GA
Savannah Morning News
09/10/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
