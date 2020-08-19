Mattie Everista Duquette
Savannah, Georgia
Mattie Everista Duquette passed away August 15th, 2020 at St. Joseph's Candler Hospital. Born in Savannah, GA October 26, 1926 she was the daughter of James P and Everista M (Huff) Mays.
As a young woman she met Edward V Duquette at Hunter Airforce Base and became his bride on March 31, 1945. After completion of his service they relocated to Malone, NY and began their family adopting their daughter Denyse and four years later their son Bryan. Together they purchased and ran the former College Inn. Rease later was employed by the National Army Store and the Dress Factory. Her love of children led her to be a nanny after she relocated to Tampa FL following the end of her marriage. While in Malone she was a Girl Scout Leader and was proud to bring her senior troop to Savannah to the birth place of Juliette Lowe; founder of the Girl Scouts. Rease was an avid bowler and once bowled a perfect 300 game. She also enjoyed waterskiing at her camp on Indian Lake. Rease loved entertaining at her camp and was always up for a party including a cozy campfire and a cold Genesee.
After her return to the South she was always looking for adventure. She swam with the stingrays in the Cayman Islands, went to Hawaii with her sister Eleanor and traveled to Alaska in a camper with Eleanor, her sister Betty and her brother in law Donnie Tyson Sr. That particular trip was the topic of many entertaining tales for years to come.
In her last years in Savannah her social activity consisted of going to Silk Hope Baptist Church where she enjoyed the companionship and love she received there. She was always ready for a good conversation and sometimes all you would have to say is Hello.
Rease will be forever in the hearts of her son Bryan and Cathy Duquette of Malone, NY., her sister and caregiver Betty and Donnie Tyson Sr. of Savannah, GA and son-in-law Angelo LaBarbera of NY. Her grandchildren, Jaime (Michael) Gerhardt of VA., Tyler Duquette of Washington D.C., Danielle (James) Keating of NY., Aaron (Nicole) LaBarbera, Adam (Sharon) LaBarbera, and Angelie (Ryan) Hoxie of Idaho. Great grandchildren Addison and Emersyn Gerhardt, Dylan and Cameron Keating, and Sophia and Leo LaBarbera. She had a special place in her heart for her many nieces and nephews and their families, many who helped care for her in her later years in Savannah.
She will be greatly missed by her loyal companion Tootsie who provided many years of unconditional love.
She was predeceased by her daughter Denyse LaBarbera, her parents, her sister Eleanor Murphy and brothers James and Walter Mays.
Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Georgia Baptist Children's Home or a charity of one's choice
.
Due to the current restrictions a the services will be Private. The service will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/silkhopebaptistchurch/
,1:00 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020.
