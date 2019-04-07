|
Mrs. Maud Lee Hall 92, of Savannah, GA departed this life on Thursday April 4, 2019 at Candler Hospital. Mrs. Hall is the wife of Dr. W. Clyde Hall retired Regents Professor of Engineering Technology at Savannah State University. Mrs. Hall is a retired Home Economics Teacher from Shuman Middle School. She is a graduate of Arkansas A M & N College in Pine Bluff Arkansas . She did advance studies at the University of Georgia in Athens. Mrs. Hall worked extended far beyond the classroom walls as she mentored the youth of Savannah and family members. She diligently and conscientiously devoted innumerable hours of her time, talents and energy towards the betterment of her family and community. She was a recipient of the 2018 Women of Excellence Award from District 163 Georgia House of Representatives. Mrs. Hall was a member of First Congregational Church where she served as a member of the Executive Council, Deaconess and Trustee. She was a lifetime member of the National Advancement of Colored People , Platinum Alumni of The Links, Inc., and Associate Member of the National Smart Set. She was also a member of the Pinochle Club. Survivors include her husband, Dr. Clyde W. Hall of 71 years; children, Woodrow A. Hall (Glennda) Atlanta, GA, Lydia Johnikin (Vil Sr.) Charlotte, NC and Alvin Hall of Savannah, GA; grandchildren, Danielle, Taylor and Christopher Hall, Vil Johnikin II (TaWanda) Lashanda Johnikin Barber; great grandchildren, Davis Barber and Vil Johnikin III (Trey). She also leaves behind a host of other relatives and friends. Wake/ Visitation will be held on Tuesday April 9, 2019 6-8pm at First Comgregational Church 421 Habersham St. Savannah, GA 31401 Funeral services will be held 10:00am Wednesday April 10, 2019 at First Congregational Church. Mrs. Hall will lay instate 8am until the hour of service. Interment New Hope Cemetery Vidalia, GA. In Lieu of flowers , donations can be made to the Alfred E. Beach Scholarship Fund at First Congregational Church, 421 Habersham St. Savannah, GA 31401. Professional services entrusted to Bynes-Royall Funeral Home.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 7, 2019