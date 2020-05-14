|
Maureen S. Williams
Hilton Head, SC
Maureen Scott Williams, a vivacious and resilient woman, passed away on May 13th in Hilton Head, South Carolina at the age of 84. Maureen was born on September 3, 1935, at home in Sylvania, Georgia. She was the youngest of eight children born to Virgil and Nettie (née Williams) Scott. Maureen married Billie Williams in 1959. She is preceded in death by all of her sisters and brothers and her husband as well as her granddaughter Ashley Williams and great grandson Zachery Williams.
As a young woman Maureen clerked for a law firm and modeled clothing in Atlanta. Upon getting married, she and Billie moved to Savannah, where she was employed by Great Dane before working for Feiler Homes. While living in Tampa, she was Director of Barbizon Schools of Modeling and Fashion Design. Maureen, who never met a stranger in all her life, improved any gathering simply by being present. She cherished beauty in all its forms and enjoyed expressing it through painting. A warm and doting matriarch, Maureen loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her son Richard (Tracey) and daughter Page Smoak (Tommy); grandchildren, Olivia, Alexa, Tatum and CeCi Williams, Scott (Bethany) Evans, Elli (Zack) Field, MaryPage Evans and Erin (Danny) Stanley; great grandchildren, Liam and Hannah McCoy, Eva and William Evans, Reagan Field, Eden and Landry Stanley. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
All who met her will remember Maureen for the joy, passion, and good humor she exuded and spread to others.
A Family Graveside Service will be held. Please note that in compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines, all social distancing rules will be enforced during the service.
Pallbearers: Ricky Scott, Scott Wells, Mark Mundy, Phillip Boston, Walter Boston, Johnny Boston, Wyman Gordon and Matt McGregor.
In Lieu of Flowers: Donations to Buck Creek United Methodist Church, c/o Angie Johnson, 1090 Old Poor Robin Road, Sylvania, GA 30467.
Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements. www.thompsonstricklandwaters.com
