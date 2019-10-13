Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Max Gordon Forehand

Max Gordon Forehand Obituary
Max Gordon Forehand
Guyton
Max Gordon Forehand, 85, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at home under the care of Hospice Savannah surrounded by his loving family.
Max was born in Hiltonia, Georgia on September 10, 1934 to the late Gordon Stanley and Eunice Godbee Forehand. He moved to Savannah at an early age, where he spent most of his life before relocating to Guyton. Max joined the Air National Guard on March 12, 1952. He retired from the 165th Airlift Wing as a Chief Master Sergeant on September 9,1994. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of fifty-seven years, Mary Azalie Forehand.
Surviving are his two sons, Max D. Forehand and wife Cathryn of Rincon and Michael W. Forehand of Guyton; daughter, Kimberly A. Prevatt and husband Ronnie of Guyton and five grandchildren, Madison Prevatt, Travis Forehand, Devin Forehand, Corey Forehand and Haylie Forehand.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park with Rev. Jim Giddens officiating.
Savannah Morning News
October 14, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
