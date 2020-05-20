Home

Maximo Gutierrez


1929 - 2020
Maximo Gutierrez Obituary
Maximo Gutierrez
Savannah, Georgia
Maximo Walter Gutierrez, born in Minas, Uruguay, July 3, 1929, died May 18, 2020, at Gardens of Savannah in Savannah, GA.
Survived by his five children: Chela Gutierrez of Savannah, Georgia; Juan and Jorge Gutierrez of Minas, Uruguay; Pablo Gutierrez of Montevideo, Uruguay; Rebecca Riddel of Burleson, Texas.
A Spanish professor who taught in Greenwood, MS, and the surrounding small Delta towns, for over 40 years. He retired to Savannah in 2003, but never stopped correcting when he heard a language being misused. He loved to sing, dance fancy, and was a very good whistler. He sneezed loud, he laughed loud, and all his cars were loud. My daddy did exactly as he damn well pleased all of his life. He was 90 years old and died because his body was done and it was time, not from the virus.
Services will be at a later date. www.familiesfirstcare.com
Savannah Morning News
5/21/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

Published in Savannah Morning News from May 20 to May 21, 2020
