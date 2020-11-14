Medra Marie (Blocker) Purvis
Savannah, GA
Medra Marie Blocker Purvis passed away November 10, 2020 at her home in Savannah, Georgia. Born September 28, 1929 to the late William Clanton and Sinie Waters Blocker, her formative years were spent in the Midway Community of Tattnall County, Georgia.
She graduated with the Glennville High School Class of 1947.
Medra was predeceased by her devoted husband, of 63 years, Ira Vondes Purvis. She was also predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Monroe Blocker, Eula DeLoach, Olan Blocker, Ola DeLoach, Ida Pearl Todd, Earl Blocker, and Edna Lanier.
Medra was outgoing and caring, always there to love and support her family and friends. She never knew a stranger, especially one with a small child or baby, which would always bring a smile to her face. She had wonderful friendships and service with the members and clergy at ConneXion Church, and prior to its creation, Aldersgate UMC, where Medra was a member of United Methodist Women, Cox Circle of Love, the choir, and the George Balmer 50/50 Sunday School Class.
Medra enjoyed music and played piano by ear. CD's from the Gaither's and Alan Jackson provided precious memories for her soul. The aroma of home cooked meals filled her kitchen. She never made a pound cake that wasn't absolutely delicious, in spite of her protests otherwise. Laughter was a big part of Medra Purvis. She was heard to say, "I watch what I eat; I see it and then I eat it". She often said, "That's a Katy", "I be dog", "Fit as a fiddle". And she taught us life lessons when she said, "Doing the best I can in all situations", and "If it wasn't for the Lighthouse, where would this ship be".
Those left to cherish her memory are her children and their spouses. Bruce and Betsy Purvis, Canton, GA, and Nancy and Willie Swearengen of Kennesaw, GA; her beloved grandchildren Leigh, Andrew, Allison, and Ben; her sister Emma Jean Deas of Springfield, GA; in-loves Clarence Purvis of Glennville, Paul and Audrey DeLoach of Monroe, LA; and cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
On behalf of Medra, we thank her dear friends from ConneXion Church, neighbors Rufus and Diane Pinckney, Dorothy Mack, who was Medra's friend and caregiver for the last 8 years, friends and caregivers LaTasha and Lillie, Visiting Angels (Katrina and Kevin), and Your Choice Personal Assisting (Chariese, Fatima, Gloria, Jonequa, Sandra), Hospice of Savannah (Lynne, Tracie, Nancy, Sandra, Tricia, Alisha, Tosha, Dawn, Sara, Jordyn, Tressie, Melissa, Archie and many others), Dr. Lawrence Zottoli and staff, Dr. Ronald Goldberg and staff, the Dementia Ministry of Due West UMC, Marietta, GA – all who were rays of shining light.
We will be forever thankful for all the love she shared with us.
A grave-side service will be held at 2pm, Tuesday, November 17, at Harmony United Methodist Church, near Glennville, Georgia. The family requests that masks be worn to the service. An additional memorial service in Savannah is anticipated in 2021 once conditions are safer for inside gatherings. The ConneXion Church (www.savannahconnexion.org
) or the Methodist Children's Home (www.themethodisthome.org
) are suggested as remembrance.
Savannah Morning News
