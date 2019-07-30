|
|
Guyton - Melba Dickerson Coats Melba Dickerson Coats, 76, passed away July 28, 2019 at Pruitt Health.
The Chatham County native was a caregiver and a homemaker. She volunteered with the U.S.O. and the Treutlen House.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Dickerson and Lucille Screen; son, Bryant Roy Coats; and 9 siblings.
Survivors include her husband, Bryant N. Coats; son, Larry Lee Coats; granddaughter, Christina Chiariello (Joseph); great-grandchildren, Alex and Cora Chiariello; brothers, Louis, Harley, and Ira Dickerson; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12 noon Wednesday followed by funeral services at 12 noon in the chapel.
Interment will follow in Effingham Memorial Gardens.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421 Savannah Morning News July 30, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 30, 2019