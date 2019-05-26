Melinda was born on June 25, 1932 in Tientsin, China, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Melvin and Marguerite Abbott. Her father was serving as a naval surgeon stationed in China at that time. She lived in Panama, Portsmouth and Norfolk, VA as well as Charleston, SC and Savannah, GA. Her family lived in Pembroke, GA during the World War II and she attended schools there. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 1953 and returned to Savannah to work with the Georgia Extension Service. While at UGA she was a member of Phi Beta Phi social sorority. She married Ellison Lanier in 1955 and lived in Louisville, KY where she taught school while he finished his education. They returned to Savannah in 1959 and joined Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church where she served in multiple positions including board of trustees. She was a member of Alpha Sunday School class as well as the Monday Afternoon Circle. She was also a member of the "S" Chapter of P.E.O.



She was an avid tennis player in her earlier years and later enjoyed bridge and gardening. Melinda also volunteer at Candler Hospital and was a buyer for the gift shop. She was also a member of the Huntington Women's Club for many years.



She is survived by her husband Dr. Ellison Lanier of Savannah, GA; two sons and daughters-in-law Mark and Dee Lanier of Richmond Hill, GA; and Dr. Todd and Amy Lanier of Savannah, GA; three grandchildren Skylar, Summer and Chris Lanier; two brothers Bruce Abbott (Sis) of Tiburon, CA; Dr. Don Abbott (Beverly) of Athens, GA and multiple nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.



Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Lanier should be made to the Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church Music Fund, 429 Abercorn St., Savannah, GA 31401 or the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Dr., Savannah, GA 31406.



Published in Savannah Morning News on May 26, 2019