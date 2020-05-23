|
Melissa "Missy" Amatrudo
Manchester, CT
Melissa "Missy" Amatrudo, 53 beloved wife of Mitch Amatrudo passed away suddenly on Friday May 8, 2020 at home. Missy was born March 17, 1967 in Savannah, GA daughter of Linda Gay Sherblon. She was raised and graduated High School in Savannah before moving to Connecticut in 1998. Earlier in her career she proudly served as a 911 Dispatcher for the Southside Fire Department in Savannah. After moving to Connecticut she graduated from the Connecticut Center for Massage Therapy, then practiced from home as a skilled massage therapist.
She will be sadly missed by her husband Mitch, her son AJ Stasolla both of Manchester, her mother Linda Gay Sherblon of Savannah, GA , mother-in-law Arlene Amatrudo of Branford, CT, her sisters Dawn Keating, Tammy Mcphee, Michelle Baatz, of Poplar Grove, IL brothers in law Ed Amatrudo and Michael Amatrudo and wife Vicki Conant Amatrudo, sister in law Terri O'Donnell Amatrudo, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Missy will also be dearly missed by her long list of clients for whom she took tremendous pride in making feel good in mind, body and spirit, many of whom became her close friends. She was predeceased by her father Roy Allen Keating and father-in-law Edward B. Amatrudo.
Due to the current healthcare circumstances and quarantine requirements, services and burial will be private on Saturday, May 30, 2020 under the direction of Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hodgson Memorial Chapel.
