Mrs. Melissa Ann Snyder
Guyton, GA
Mrs. Melissa Ann Snyder, age 58, beloved wife of Jack Snyder of Guyton passed away at their home on Tuesday morning, September 15, 2020.
Born in Tampa, Florida, she was one of three daughters born to the late Dewey Lamar and Miriam Ann Wilson Monroe. As a young child the family returned to the family home in the Ricksville Community of Adrian where Melissa grew up and attended the Adrian School system. In the 1980s she moved to Effingham County where she worked as an Operator with AT & T for approximately seventeen years. She later worked with Gulfstream Aerospace until retiring in 2002.
Melissa and her family were longtime members at the Adrian Baptist Church.
An avid reader; she enjoyed time with family and friends and painting.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a sister, Tanya Marie Monroe.
Melissa leaves behind, her husband, Jack Snyder, Guyton, GA, children, John Eric Monroe (Jamie), Springfield, GA, Ryan Smith, Rincon, GA, Brandi Snyder Selling, Springfield, GA, her sister, Dana Monroe, Beaufort, SC, seven grandchildren, Tynan, Jacob, Jaiden, Noelle Toryn, Brianna, Memphis and a niece, Devin Tanis.
Funeral services were conducted at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from the graveside in Ricks Cemetery, Adrian, GA.
Savannah Morning News
September 22, 2020
