Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
Melissa Anne Douglas


1973 - 2019
Melissa Anne Douglas Obituary
Melissa Anne Douglas
Savannah, Georgia
Melissa Anne Douglas, 45, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Melissa attended Savannah Christian Preparatory School and SCAD. She was a volunteer with the Humane Society and helped with the Recovery Women's Group both in Savannah and Brunswick. Her father, John William Douglas preceded her in death.
Surviving are her mother, Olga Jean Douglas Hallstein; grandmother, Tina Douglas McBride and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests remembrances be made to the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.
Savannah Morning News
09-22-2019 & 09-23-2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019
