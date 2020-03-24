|
Mell Rose Rich
Savannah, Georgia
Mell Rose Rich passed peacefully at her home on March 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Hazel Sullivan, her husband Charlie Rich, and two grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters, Rose Shipes and Linda (Jerry) Dobson, three grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to GHC Hospice Foundation, www.ghchospice.com. Due to the current healthcare crisis, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
