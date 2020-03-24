Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mell Rich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mell Rose Rich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mell Rose Rich Obituary
Mell Rose Rich
Savannah, Georgia
Mell Rose Rich passed peacefully at her home on March 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Hazel Sullivan, her husband Charlie Rich, and two grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters, Rose Shipes and Linda (Jerry) Dobson, three grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to GHC Hospice Foundation, www.ghchospice.com. Due to the current healthcare crisis, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
www.familiesfirstcare.com
Savannah Morning News
03/25/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -