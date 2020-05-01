|
Mell Traylor
Brunswick, GA
Mell R. Traylor, former State Senator, businessman, father and grandfather passed away April 9, 2020. Mell was born in Savannah, Georgia, August 13, 1949 where he attended school and became interested in politics. As a high school senior, Mell was selected by then U.S. Senator Herman E. Talmadge to become a summer intern for the U.S. Senate in Washington, DC. As a freshman at the University of Georgia, Traylor was elected President of his class and selected to be an alternate delegate to the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Traylor then was involved with the Young Democrats and direct the youth division of Senator Tallmadge's re-election campaign.
At age 19, Traylor worked full time as a United States Senate Doorkeeper in the U.S. Senate Chamber and graduated with a BA in Government and Politics from the University of Maryland. He later returned to Savannah and opened a gift shop on River Street in Savannah. In 1974, he bought the Pembroke Journal county newspaper and started Traylor Realty and Construction Company. In 1974, Mell became the youngest Georgian ever to be elected to the Georgia State Senate at the age of 25 (election day was his birthday) for the 3rd Georgia Senate District. He won re-election in 1976 and chose not to seek reelection in 1978.
Traylor was involved with Jimmy Carter's campaign for president in 1976. After an unsuccessful bid for position of the Georgia Public Service Commission in 1980, Traylor left public service until 1999 when Carter asked him to become involved with the Carter Peace Center.
Traylor continued with his real estate company residing in Brunswick, Georgia. Mell is survived by his three sons and seven grandchildren.
