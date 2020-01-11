|
|
Melvin Harold Wiley
Savannah, Georgia
Melvin Harold Wiley, 59, died January 10, 2020 after a short illness at Memorial University Medical Center. He was a big people person who never met a stranger and went out of his way to help anyone in need. The Savannah native graduated from Savannah High School in 1978 and worked for MC Anderson Construction, Tracy Dixon Construction Company and later joined Complete PreCast Inc., where he remained for the last 30 years until his illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Louise Wiley and an infant son, Jonathan Wiley. He is survived by a son, West Wiley of Statesboro, GA; a daughter, CJay James (Colin) of Tallahassee, FL; sisters, Cynthia Herold and Claudette DeLong; nephews, Jamie Herold and Joshua DeLong and nieces DeeDee Waddell (Ricky) and Angela Lowery (Todd) and many great nieces and nephews, all of Savannah, GA. The family will receive friends and relatives 5-6 PM Tuesday January 14, 2020 at Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 PM with Rev. Billy Hester officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Asbury Memorial Methodist Church 1008 E. Henry Street Savannah, GA 31401. Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
1/12/2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020