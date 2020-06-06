Melvin L. Taylor
Savannah
God called Melvin home; he was at home with his wife, Lisa Weaver Taylor. Employed formerly with Smith Brothers on Habersham Street and currently with Food Lion, as Perishable Manager. Private services will be held. Please, read the full obituary and sign the online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Savannah
God called Melvin home; he was at home with his wife, Lisa Weaver Taylor. Employed formerly with Smith Brothers on Habersham Street and currently with Food Lion, as Perishable Manager. Private services will be held. Please, read the full obituary and sign the online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.