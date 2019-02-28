Home

Adams Funeral Services, Inc. - Savannah
510 Stephenson Ave
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-6260
Melvin Ray Williams Sr.
Adams announces the transitioned of Mr. Melvin Williams who passed on February 24, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was a retired Longshoreman of the local 1414. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He attended the Chatham County School System (Sol. C. Johnson High School). He leaves to cherish his memories 3 sons; Melvin,Jr., Lamont( Felicia), George ( Jessica) Williams, all from Savannah,Ga. 1 daughter Tonya (Levi) Wilson, from South Carolina, 4 grand children; Tanesha Thompson, George J. Williams, LaMara (Allen) Johnson, Jada Williams. 2 great grands Braylin Ford, Aloura Johnson. A brother Tarver Lee (Y'Vonnie) Williams, a sister Lacenia Stephens, a brother in law Benjamin Moultrie III all from Savannah Ga. A Special thank you to his care giver Jackson Wayland. Funeral Services: 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 2, 2019 in the Adams Chapel. Interment: East Savannah Cemetery. Order Flowers & Sign The Guestbook: www.AdamsFuneralServicesInc.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 28, 2019
