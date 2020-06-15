Merita Lynn "Rita" Lewis
Collins/Springfield, Georgia
Merita "Rita" Lynn Lewis, 85, wife of the late Eugene "Gene" Lewis, died late Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Oaks at Pooler.
Mrs. Lewis born in Collins and moved to Savannah after her marriage to Eugene "Gene" Lewis. The couple lived in Savannah for several years. Rita and Gene moved to Brunswick in the 1970's for her work with Southern Bell Telephone and Telegraph, now Southern Bell and moved back to the area after their retirement. Mrs. Lewis enjoyed spending time with family, especially her nieces and nephews that she considered her own. Mrs. Lewis was of that Baptist faith and enjoyed antiquing.
Surviving are her brother, Calvin Lynn of Portland, Maine; her sister, Nancy Sikes (Johnny) of Ellabell; her sister-in-law, Mary Ann Lynn of Savannah; her longtime friend, Lee Song of Brunswick; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 10 until 10:30 a.m. in the morning at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel.
The Graveside service will be held 11 o'clock in the morning, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Collins Baptist Church Cemetery in Collins with Elder Mike Newman officiating.
Remembrances may be made to Hospice Savannah, 1352 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah, Georgia 31406.
Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com
Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel, of Cobbtown is in charge of the arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kennedy Funeral Homes - Cobbtown
37196 Hwy 23/121 N
Cobbtown, GA 30420
(912) 684-2500
