Michael Andrew Berry
Savannah, GA
Michael Andrew Berry, beloved son, brother, grandson and friend earned his wings on September 14, 2019. A brilliant mind and seeker of all things new, he never passed an opportunity to make a friend or joke. Andrew was born on July 21, 2004 to Kristy Neoma and Larry Michael Berry. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Walter Larry Berry. He leaves behind great grandparents Carolyn Morris, Rachel Berryman, and Eleanor Zitterower; grandparents Stevie (Pam) Holt, Sandra Berry, Allen (Carolyn) Farmer, and Connie Holt; siblings Josten, Anjelina, Grace, Carson and Piper. Memorial services will be held at Liberty Christian Fellowship in Guyton, Georgia on September 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, an education fund has been established for Andrew's siblings:
Paypal.me/andrewberry04
Phoenix Funeral Services, Inc., Conyers, Georgia in charge of arrangements
