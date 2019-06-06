Michael Anthony Sailors, Sr, 52, died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, GA after a brief illness, surrounded by family and close friends. Mike was born February 7, 1967 in Sumter, SC and moved to St Marys in 1976. He graduated from Camden County High School in 1985, and then graduated from the University of Georgia in 1989 with a degree in Risk Management / Insurance. He was a die-hard UGA fan.



After college, Mike began working with Prudential Insurance in Atlanta and there he met his wife, Jan. They married May 23, 1992 and had just celebrated their 27th anniversary on Tybee Island the week before Mike's passing. Their first son, Michael, was born in 1995 and their second son, Ryan, was born in 1997. They moved to St Marys when the boys were small to be closer to their Gran and Gigi Carolyn, and close friends. In 2015, they moved to Savannah and made it their home while Mike worked as a claim's adjuster and loyal employee for an Atlanta-based insurance company.



Mike was warm, genuine and friendly, and he loved good company and conversation. He especially enjoyed talking sports with his friends and brothers. He was a member of Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church in Savannah. He was a devoted husband and a wonderful father to Michael and Ryan. He was Michael's biggest supporter in his baseball career and, with Jan, was a tireless caregiver to Ryan.



Mike was preceded in death by his younger son, William Ryan Sailors on March 29, 2019, and by his father, Thomas Alfred Sailors, Jr., sister-in-law Elaine Gaston and brother-in-law, Bill Gaston, Jr.



Mike is survived by his wife, Jan Gaston Sailors; his son, Michael Anthony Sailors, Jr., both of Savannah; his mother, Carolyn Wood Sailors of St Marys; a brother, Thomas A (Jennifer) Sailors III of St Marys; his sisters-in-law Nancy (Ed) Perkins of Venice Beach, CA, Susan Hobbs of Athens, GA, and Yvonne (Ray) Hartzler of Savannah; and his brothers-in-law David (Julie) Gaston of Cropwell, AL, Jeff (Moira) Gaston of Cumming, GA, George (Bari) Gaston of Stone Mountain, GA, Keith Gaston of Cumming, and John (Jan) Gaston of Lilburn, GA; and his lifelong best friend, Jeffery (Vonice) Harrelson of St Marys; as well as many lifelong friends, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church, with visitation beginning at 12:30 pm and the funeral immediately following at 2:00 pm.



Pallbearers are David Gaston, Jeff Gaston, George Gaston, John Gaston, Sam Gaston, Britt Gaston, Tommy Sailors, Harris Sailors, and Jeffery Harrelson.



The family suggests that any remembrances be made to Wesley Monumental Pastor's Discretionary Fund or the Music program in memory of Mike.



Published in Savannah Morning News on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary