Michael (Mikey) Anthony Silvetti, Born August 3, 1960, Died July 2, 2017, Age 58.
Michael lost his long battle with liver and kidney disease while at River View Nursing Home. Michael was well known in and around Wilmington Island and was frequently seen walking to his favorite hang outs, like Molly Mcquires, the Salvation Army and Subway. Michael never met a stranger during his travels around the island and had the gift of gab with anyone he met. He especially enjoyed eating "grilled" pork chops every Tuesday at Molly Mcquires.
He will be sadly missed by his sister Sondra Miller (Silvett) and brother-in-law John Spivey, Savannah, GA, two brother "Sammy" and Lloyd Silvetti, cousin and " brother" Anthony Fiorani and Aunt Mary Fiorani, Cousins Renee Pepin, Angela Werner and John Kukorlo, niece Jnell Cook, Great niece Madison Cole and Great-Great niece "Emmie" Cole.as well as several other cousins, neices and newphews.
Sondra and John would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Nyce and Dr. Kumjian for the kindness and compassion they showed toward "Mikey" while he was under their care. We would also like to thank the staff at Molly Mcquires for their patience and kindness during his many visits. Mikey may be in heaven but he still wants to know, "how my points are on my Molly's card?".
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 4, 2019