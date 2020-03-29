|
Michael D. Robinson
Savannah
Michael D. Robinson, 77, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 under the care of Hospice Savannah. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri on March 10, 1943 and raised in Yardley, Pennsylvania. He was a graduate of Bishop Eagan High School in Fairless Hills, PA and later from St. Joseph's College in Hartford, CT. He served in the Navy as a corpsman attached to the 3rd Marine Division. His medical experiences in the Navy led him to hold various management positions in the pharmaceutical field with Ciba Pharmaceuticals, Squibb-Connaught Labs, and E. R. Squibb that later became Bristol-Myers Squibb.
Following the Navy Michael moved to Glastonbury, Connecticut where he lived for 45 years before moving to Savannah. Michael is survived by his wife, Sally of Savannah, a brother Christopher (Mary) in Chamblee, Georgia and a brother Peter (Olivia) in Branford, Connecticut. He was predeceased by his brother Paul. He is also survived a nephew Brian, nieces Michelle and Katie, and by his step-children Colin, Carrie (Todd), D. Whitney and three step-granddaughters Emma, Charlotte and Mary.
A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 3 West Ridge Road, Savannah, Georgia at a later date. The family suggests any remembrances during this special time of need be made in his memory to America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia at helpendhunger.org . Interment will be at Green Cemetery in Glastonbury, Connecticut later this spring.
Savannah Morning News
03-30-2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020