Families First Funeral Care & Cremation Center
1328 Dean Forest Rd
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 777-4473
Michael Dean Troncin

Michael Dean Troncin Obituary
Savannah - Michael Dean Troncin On September 2, 2019, Michael Dean Troncin, 46, passed away from a massive stroke, at Memorial Medical Center. His cremation was handled most compassionately, through Families First Funeral Home, Savannah. Interment in Greenwich Cemetery.

He is survived by both his paternal and maternal grandmothers, his mother and step-father Richard and Beth Hartnett, father and step-mother Ralond Dean and Ruby Troncin, sisters Michelle and Megan, and step-brothers Scott and Graham, also daughter, Isabel and grand-son Mattie.

Mike was was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, January 26, 1973, while his father was serving in the USMC. Oceanside, California, then Okinawa Japan were his childhood homes.

Mike worked for many years for his family's business Troncin Door in Riverside California. He traveled for two years doing Renaissance Fairs then settled in his mother's ancestral hometown of Savannah.

Mike was a skilled glazier and shop manager for 15 years with Ricks Glass.

His good dog Petey was his constant companion.

Mike was known for his dry wit, and philosophical outlook. Loved by his family and friends, he will be sorely missed. Savannah Morning News September 8, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 8, 2019
