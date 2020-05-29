Michael Devoe
Savannah
Michael Devoe, 55, of Savannah, Georgia, died Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020, at Memorial University Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue. Please share your thoughts about Michael and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
Savannah
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.