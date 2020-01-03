|
|
Michael "Mickey" DuBois Fell, Sr.
Savannah, GA
Michael "Mickey" DuBois Fell, Sr. passed away on Friday, January 3, 2019 after an illness. He was born on January 31, 1943 in Savannah, Georgia. He was the son of the late William and Ouida Fell. He graduated from Savannah High School in 1960 and attended Brewton-Parker College.
He began his work career in 1963 as a conductor on the Seaboard Coast Line Railroad. He retired from CSX Railroad after 40 years of service. He was a member of the United Transportation Union (UTU) and Local Brotherhood of Trainmen. While a member of the UTU, he held the position of local chairman for eight years and local president for several years. He enjoyed representing his fellow railroad workers. Mickey was a member of Calvary Baptist Temple for over 60 years, and most recently was an active member of Ferguson Avenue Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and worked with the Awana program for three years. Mickey was a member of the Gideons International East Camp and for many years coordinated the distribution of Bibles to colleges, schools, hotels, and prisons. He enjoyed being a security guard at Calvary Day School for eight years and also enjoyed fishing and hunting. Mr. Fell was member of the Pope, Coleman, Longbranch, and D&D hunting clubs. Mr. Fell enjoyed vacations at the beach and walking the beach from south to north beaches. One of his favorite pastimes was watching his grandchildren play in all of their different sporting events.
Mr. Fell was preceded in death by his parents; sister Anne Fell Patton; brother-in-laws Jim Page and Ernest Patton; and grandparents John Carton and Clara Ryle.
Mr. Fell is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Rebecca Page Fell; two children Stacey (Jeff) and Michael (Jennifer); three grandsons Matthew, Ryan, and Hunter; cousins Ed Newton and family; sister-in-law Madeline Page; and nieces and nephew Suzanne Patton Welch, Laura Patton Cunningham, Meredith Page Jones, Alita Newton, and Bo Newton.
The family will be receiving friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 6, 2020 at Ferguson Avenue Baptist Church, 10050 Ferguson Ave., Savannah, GA 31406 with burial following at Bonaventure Cemetery.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020