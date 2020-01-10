Home

Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes -West Chatham Chapel
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Michael E. "Mike" Humm

Michael E. "Mike" Humm Obituary
Michael E. "Mike" Humm
Guyton, GA
Michael E. "Mike" Humm, age 62, of Guyton, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Mike worked at Gulfstream in Savannah for over 30 years. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Edward Humm. He is survived by his wife of over 31 years, Paulette Humm, of Savannah; mother, Dorothy Humm, of New Jersey; brother, John Humm, of Atlanta.
Savannah Morning News
01/11/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
