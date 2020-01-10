|
|
Michael E. "Mike" Humm
Guyton, GA
Michael E. "Mike" Humm, age 62, of Guyton, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Mike worked at Gulfstream in Savannah for over 30 years. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Edward Humm. He is survived by his wife of over 31 years, Paulette Humm, of Savannah; mother, Dorothy Humm, of New Jersey; brother, John Humm, of Atlanta.
Savannah Morning News
01/11/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020