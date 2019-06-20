|
|
Michael "Mike" Edward Wilson, 63, of Savannah, Georgia and husband of Bonnie Lynn Storz Wilson, died Tuesday morning, June 18, 2019, at his home.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, he was a son of the late Clyde William Wilson, Jr. and the late Laura Inez Testone Wilson Hodges. Mike was a communicant of St. James Catholic Church. He retired as warehouse manager/maintenance for SouthCoast Health. He was a volunteer organizer with Mysterious Santa which provided countless hours of joy and entertainment for all ages for more than 20 years. Mike served on the board of the Fairway Oaks HOA for 12 years. He was a devoted family man, who never met a stranger, and also enjoyed boating, fishing, sports and playing the guitar.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a half-brother, Steve Wilson, and a step-brother, Jimmy Hodges.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Bonnie Lynn Storz Wilson of Savannah, Georgia; one daughter, Kathleen "Katie" Morgan Wilson Mallery and her husband, Wes, of Grants, New Mexico; two sons, Michael Christopher "Chris" Wilson and his wife, Amanda, of Chesterfield, Missouri, and Patrick Kelly Wilson and his wife, Anne, of Roswell, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Daniel Mallery, Bradley Mallery, Sophia Wilson, Garrett Mallery, John Wilson, Maggie Wilson and Patch Wilson; one sister, Dorothy "Dottie" Edenfield; one brother, George Wilson; one step-sister, Laura Hutchinson and her husband, Trey; one uncle, James "Jim" Wilson and his wife, Sue; one aunt, Violet Joyner, and nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o'clock Thursday at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 11 o'clock Friday morning in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service. Interment will be private.
Remembrances: Hospice Savannah - Post Office Box #13190, Savannah, Georgia 31416-0190 or Mysterious Santa - c/o St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church - 3101 Waters Avenue, Savannah, Georgia 31404.
Please share your thoughts about Mike and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 20, 2019