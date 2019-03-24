Michael "Mike" Eugene Bart, 79, returned to his heavenly home on March 21st, 2019. Mike was a Savannah native born to the late Eugene and Lena Ranitz Bart. He graduated from Savannah High School and then later from Armstrong State College with a Bachelor's Degree in Business. During his school years he was a talented basketball player. His career was spent as a highly successful and respected Certified Public Accountant.



Mike was a communicant of St. Michael's Catholic Church on Tybee Island, GA. He was immersed in the Catholic community that would be a lifelong support from an early age. While at St. Michael's he served for many years as Finance Manager.



He also served his country in the United States Coast Guard Reserve. He was a past president of the Savannah Beach Jaycees and also serviced for many years as the club's treasurer. He was a member of the German Heritage Society and the St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee.



Mike was always a pleasure to be around with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed boating, fishing, and hunting, especially with his son Ashley. He was kind and always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how small. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.



Mike is survived by his son, Ashley M. Bart, his cousins, Eileen Eason Tilman, Elizabeth Eason Simmons, and Kay Bart, as well as countless friends.



Visitation will be Monday, March 25th, from 5 - 7 PM at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel with a Vigil Service at 7 PM.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 26th at 11 AM at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church at 7020 Concord Rd.



Condolences and Remembrances can be sent to St. Michael's Catholic Church, Tybee Island, GA or St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Savannah, GA.



Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 24, 2019