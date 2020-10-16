Michael Lee BurnsPooler, GAMichael Lee Burns, age 45, of Pooler, GA passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at home.Michael was born on March 28, 1975 in Aiken, SC, the son of Janet Sheffield Burns and W. Russell Burns of Savannah. He was a graduate of Thomas Heyward Academy and continued his formal education at the University of Georgia. He worked for many years with his family's business, Russell's Trophies & Sporting Goods and most recently was working with Alliance Home Medical. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Kristi Kieffer Burns; children, Cassidy, Matthew, Joshua, and Spencer Burns; maternal grandmother, Mildred Sheffield of Ridgeland, SC; siblings, Rusty Burns (Julie) of Vidalia, GA, Jennifer Hayden (Brad) of Savannah, Christopher Burns (Melissa) of Durham, NC; and many nieces and nephews.A graveside funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Tarrytown Cemetery, Tarrytown, GA.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at