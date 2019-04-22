|
Sister Michael Mary Brabner, a beloved Religious Sister of Mercy, lost her battle to cancer on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 at Mercy Convent in Savannah. Sister Michael Mary was born Edith Reynalds Brabner on May 29, 1940 to Ernest and Edith Brabner of Mobile, Alabama. She attended Catholic parochial grade school in Chickasaw, Alabama and the Convent of Mercy in Mobile for high school. She graduated first in her class, as Class Valedictorian. After graduating in 1958, she entered the novitiate of the Sisters of Mercy in Baltimore, Maryland. To prepare for her service as a teacher, Sr. Michal Mary earned her Bachelor's degree from Mount Saint Agnes College in Baltimore, MD, and her Master's degree from Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, GA. Her creative ability and love of her students enabled Sr. Michael Mary to inspire those she instructed, and all whose lives she touched in her years of service as a Sister of Mercy. She shared her love of learning, her intellectual curiosity, her compassionate understanding and her deep faith in her loving God wherever she lived, including schools in Alabama, Georgia and Maryland. Her special love for St. Vincent's Academy shone through her many years of service as Assistant Principal, teacher, counselor, and stalwart fan of their every sport! Sr. Michael Mary's final time on earth was spent in the loving care of the retired Sisters, administration, nurses, staff and all there blessed her days, and were cherished by her presence. Sr. Michael Mary is survived by her Mercy Community and her loving Brabner family: siblings-Ernest (Nancy), Ruth (Bob), Dick (Dotsie), Billy (Pat), Sister-in-law Sheron (deceased Jimmy), numerous cousins, classmates and devoted friends also will continue to appreciate her memory. The Sisters of Mercy and the Brabner family request that memorial contributions in Sr. Michael Mary's name be made to Mercy Convent or to St. Vincent's Academy, Savannah. Wake will be Monday, April 22 from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm. Rosary at 6:30 pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Savannah The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, April 23 at 10 am at the Cathedral followed by internment at the Catholic Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Baker McCullough Funeral Home 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 22, 2019