TSgt. Michael Robert Feltovic, Jr.
Thunderbolt
TSgt. Michael Robert Feltovic, Jr. (USAF/ANG, Ret.), 84, passed Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Candler Hospital.
He was born November 14, 1934 in Bridgeport, CT. Michael attended Bullard Haven Technical School in Bridgeport, CT and in 1953 joined the United States Air Force. He arrived at Hunter Army Airfield Base in September 1953. He was assigned to the 308 Air Refueling Squad and later served in the Air National Guard. He had a combined military service of over 26 years.
Michael worked for the Savannah Police Department, Thunderbolt Police Department, Superintendent of Public Works for Thunderbolt, served two terms as Fire Chief for Thunderbolt First Department and Chatham County Public Works.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #5588 and a 57-year member of the American Legion where he served on the color guard. He was also a member of the NRA and the Mighty Eighth Air Force. Michael was a communicant of Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church since 1955 where he and his wife were married in July 1955. He loved gardening, working in his yard, lawncare, NASCAR, country music, especially Hank Williams and Gene Autry and of course his animals.
He spent his retirement as the Code Enforcer for the Town of Thunderbolt and security at TMI until the time of his death.
He was preceded in death by his parents of Monroe, CT, Michael R. Feltovic, Sr. and Betty Musbek Feltovic; sister, Dorothy Michel and Betty Ann Feltovic Shuler and grandson, Donald Eugene Toomer.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Lucia Yvonne Welch Feltovic; daughter, Elizabeth Toomer; sons, Michael R. Feltovic, III, Stephen Feltovic; two sisters, Arlene Feltovic (Michael), Marianne Magyar (Donald); three granddaughters; one great granddaughter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, November, 12, 2019 at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 prior to the Mass in the church.
Interment will follow at Catholic Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation of or the .
