LTC Michael W. Selm, US Army Retired and 73 years old, died on Saturday June 29, 2019 at Candler Hospital of Agent Orange Poisoning. Mike was born on Sept. 18, 1945, in Connersville, IN. He graduated from Ohio Univ. in June, 1967, as the distinguished Military Graduate, and received his Army Commission. He then entered active Duty. He first Army post was Hunter, where he met his future wife, Pamala Purvis, working there. They celebrated their 51st anniversary on May 17. He served in the Vietnam War from July 1968- July 1969, where he was exposed to the deadly chemical toxin Agent Orange. He suffered a variety of health problems, including a brain tumor and Parkinson's Disease. His family and physicians credit his positive attitude for coping so many years. Mike retired from the US Army after 24 years of service. His last assignment was as commander of the 429th Medical Bn. in Sav. He was a graduate of the Army Command and General Staff College. He did post graduate work at VA. Commonwealth Univ. In Richmond, VA. Mike retired from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in 1999. He is survived by his wife Pam; sons, Chris and Kevin; granddaughter, US Army Veteran Kayla Selm; grandsons, Jimmy Kromarsic and Garrison Selm; three wonderful daughter-in-laws, Kelli Selm, Mira Selm, and Kateara Hall; one brother, Navy Vietnam Veteran Dennis Selm, who is estranged from the family and is presumed dead. Graveside Service: 11:15 am Wednesday July 3, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with Military Honors. Friends are invited to join the family at this time. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to The . https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 2, 2019