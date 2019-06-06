|
Michele Strickland Goss, 57, of Savannah, GA went to be with her heavenly father Sunday June 2, 2019 under the care of Hospice Savannah and surrounded by her family. Michele was born to Thurman and Elaine Strickland on March 1, 1962. She was a good girl who "Never gave her Momma worry". She was raised in a Christian home along with her two brothers, Mike and Dale. Early on, Michele was devoted to sports, while attending Bible Baptist School. She developed a passion for softball and became a fierce player as shortstop. This lasted well into her 30's. In July of 1988, Michele met her husband of 25 years, Guy. He found out that "Shell" had a love for fishing. Guy took her fishing on their first date. They were hooked from that day forward. Michele had many adventures and countless others who had room in their boat for her arsenal of rods and tackle. When no one was ready when the "Tide was Right", Michele would venture solo either on saltwater creeks in her skiff or cruising in her scout on her beloved Ogeechee River. She loved her husband, family, and extended families, and loved them well. She adored her nieces and nephews, and treated them as if they were her own children. She created fun for all of them lasting well into their adulthood. Michele was a sweet soul who would offer her love, spiritual advice, and guidance even up to her last day. She will be missed by all who knew her and each will admit that they are a little emptier without her. " Her friendship was an inspiration...Her love a blessing". If you are ever on the Ogeechee in the quiet of a warm afternoon, you may hear an echo, " Woo-Hoo! It's a line stripper...A pole bender!" I will see you again Sweet-Pea. I love you. Michele is survived by her husband of 25 years, Guy Goss; parents, Thurman and Elaine Strickland; brothers, Mike Strickland (Brenda Faye) and Dale Strickland (Sherrie); nieces and nephews, Christy Ulin (Jason), Jordan Strickland (Rachel), Trenton Strickland; and Kurt Hellmann (Erika); great nieces and great nephews, Gracelynn, Graham, Rilynn, McKinsley, Emerson, and Hudson; and many extended family members. Visitation: 10 am to 12 pm Friday June 7, 2019 at Bible Baptist Church. Funeral Service: 12 pm Friday June 7, 2019 at Bible Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers remembrance may be made to Bible Baptist Church Children's Building Fund (4700 Skidaway Rd, Savannah, GA 31404).
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 6, 2019