Michelle L Zepkowski-Cintron age 42 passed away on Saturday March 2, 2019 at NMC Specialty Hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. She was born January 9,1977 in Norfolk, Virginia to Marlin "Mike" Zepkowski and Eleanor "Bunny" Zepkowski (Flowers). At the age of 15 she married Jerry L Grey and gave birth to Charles Michael Zepkowski in Norfolk, Virginia. Shortly after moving to Ft. Carson ,Colorado where 2 years later gave birth to Aaron Bradley Grey. A few years later her and jerry grew apart and eventually divorced. One night with a friend she went to a bar at this bar, Michelle would play darts. This one particular night she went up to the dart area and found two soldiers playing she asked if she could join. One of the two soldiers went for drinks and the other said sure why not. Then he asked her her name and she answered and asked his. "My name is Guy", he replied. "No it's not! Let me see your ID".
Satisfied with the ID they played their game and she beat him as she walked away he mumbled "[email protected]&ch" not loud enough for anyone to hear but she did hear it at that moment she turned and gave him that smile. He was captivated. After that day they were inseparable. On December 31, 1999 he woke her up and asked her to get married that day. Which they did in Colorado Springs. The following year they moved to Norfolk, Virginia then to Barstow, California. On July 11, 2001 she gave birth to Nena Michelle Cintron. Moved to Puerto Rico for 18 months. Then moved to Savannah, Georgia. Until finally to Rincon, Georgia. All along the way meeting many people and making so many, her term, "acquaintances". In July of 2016 her and Nena moved to Abu Dhabi joining Guy. She lived a full life, traveled the globe, met tons of people from everywhere. Gave her all to all but mostly her family. She loved with all her heart and was loved just as much by all who had the pleasure of meeting her. "He needed another beautiful flower for his garden and he picked her." Saturday March 16, 2019 at Liberty Christian Fellowship, 302 church st, Guyton, Georgia 31312 at 10 am will be the services.
