Mike Moreno
1951 - 2020
Mike Moreno
Savannah, GA
The 69-year, Hellish life of Michael Allen Moreno, late of Savannah, mercifully ended on May 22nd, after nearly seven decades of untreated mental illness. His suffering and sociopathic infliction of suffering upon others are both over. Disposal will be by cremation. There will be no services.
Savannah Morning News
6/5/2020

Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
