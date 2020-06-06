Mike Moreno

Savannah, GA

The 69-year, Hellish life of Michael Allen Moreno, late of Savannah, mercifully ended on May 22nd, after nearly seven decades of untreated mental illness. His suffering and sociopathic infliction of suffering upon others are both over. Disposal will be by cremation. There will be no services.

Savannah Morning News

6/5/2020



