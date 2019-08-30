|
Hinesville - Mildred Ann Groover Mildred Ann Groover, 81, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 29, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah after a long illness.
Ann was a graduate of Long County High School and St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Savannah. She was employed as a registered nurse at Wayne County Hospital for a short time before moving to Liberty Regional Hospital. She served as Director of Nursing and Assistant Administrator. After being elected to serve on the Liberty County Board of Education, she was invited to serve on the Georgia State Board of Nursing but turned it down to focus on her new endeavor as a newly elected official. She would serve on the school board for twelve years. She was a member of the Hinesville Church of Christ.
Ann was most at home on the Kilkenny Coast. She loved fishing and Georgia Bulldog Football.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy L. Groover, son, Gary Groover, and her parents, Winson and Mildred Fletcher.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Groover, and granddaughter, Shelbi Ann Foltyn; siblings, Ada Smiley (Bob), Joe Fletcher (Diane), Tom Fletcher (Jane), Jimmy Fletcher (Linda), and Joy Fuller (BG).
Visitation will be 12-1 pm, Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel, followed by the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in Gum Branch Baptist Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Coastal Manor Nursing Home and Davita Dialysis for their care of Ann.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Savannah Morning News August 30, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 30, 2019