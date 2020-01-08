|
|
Mildred Clayton Roush
Savannah, GA
Mildred Clayton Roush, 96, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Abercorn Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her son and daughter. She was born April 2, 1923 in Ridgeville, South Carolina to Katherine Green Clayton and Middleton Samuel Clayton of Givhans, SC. She attended Ridgeville High School where she was Valedictorian of her class. She also attended the University of Cincinnati and the College of Charleston. Her professional career was in credit with Allied Department stores working in various cities including Savannah, GA, Cincinnati, Ohio and Greensboro, NC. She was awarded outstanding member of the year 1971-1972 by the Credit Women International. During her retirement years, she volunteered at her beloved Cathedral, as well as volunteering during the Bishop's Annual Appeal.
She loved to travel, especially to Germany, Austria, England, France, Panama, Hawaii, and the Balkans, where she made a pilgrimage to Medjugorje.
She is predeceased by her sisters, Ermalee, Margaret, Rebecca, Katherine, and Wylma, and her brothers, Samuel and James.
She is survived by her sister Jane; her son Michael, and daughter Christianne. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Michael, Jr., Elena Koch (Oliver), and Laura Garner (Michael), four great-grandchildren, Joshua, Madison, Joseph Garner, and Michael W. Roush, III, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist.
Private burial will be at Cummings Chapel Cemetery in Givhans, SC. at a later date.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ken Williams and all of the wonderful staff of Abercorn Rehabilitation Center for their exceptional attention and love they gave our mother over the past 5 years of her life, and to Arcadia Hospice for their special care over her last days.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, 222 E. Harris Street, Savannah, GA 31401, or Cummings Chapel Maintenance Fund, P.O. Box 351, Ridgeville, SC, 29472-7838.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020