Mildred Doris TanguaySavannah, GeorgiaMildred Doris Tanguay, 89, passed away at her home on October 7, 2020. One of the oldest members of the old fort gang. She was born in Savannah, GA to the late Hansey Freeman and Doris Parrott Freeman on December 17, 1930. She was a life-long resident in Savannah and enjoyed bowling in her bowling league. She bowled for Wednesday night mix. she was a avid competitive bowler at the bowling lanes in Pooler, Ga. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Gerald Francis Tanguay, Sr., a son, Gerald Francis Tanguay, Jr.; and a daughter-in-law, Christine Tanguay. Surviving are two sons, Joey Tanguay (Theresa) and John Tanguay; a daughter, Cindie Cottros; a daughter-in-law, Pat Tanguay; four grandchildren, Christina, Allison, Kenny, and Stephanie; and a great granddaughter, Alexis. Visitation will be held Monday 6-8PM at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel.Savannah Morning News10/10/2020