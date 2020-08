Mildred Joanna Helmey OwensSavannah, GAMildred Helmey Owens, 85, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital.Mildred was born in Guyton to the late John and Myra Kight Helmey. In addition to her parents, Mildred was predeceased by her husband, Ronald M. Owens.Surviving are two sons, Ronald, Jr. and Kelly Owens (Sharon); brother, John V. Helmey (Carolyn); sister, Doris Reddy; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 in Guyton City Cemetery.Please visit us at www.foxandweeks.com to sign our online guestbook.Savannah Morning News08/28/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at