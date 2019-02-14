Home

Mildred L. Douglas

Mildred L. Douglas Obituary
Mrs. Mildred L. Douglas, 84, of Garden City, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. She was born in Savannah to the late William E. & Edna Phillips, Sr. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank M. Douglas, Sr. and a sister, Betty Davis. She had been employed for a number of years at Levy's Department Store and enjoyed garage sales and her family. She was a longtime member of Woodlawn Baptist Church where she attended the Alma Boyd Loyalty Sunday School Class and served on numerous committees. Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Frank M. "Buster" Douglas, Jr. & Pam, Phillip Douglas & Laura; grandchildren, Kyle & Johnna Douglas, Anna & Zach White, Katelyn & John Clifton, Alyssa & Ed Self and Kristan & James Self; great-grandchildren, Scarlett & Hayes Douglas, Bryce & Braelyn Clifton, Winn Self, Lilian & Emery Self; brother, William E. "Billy" Phillips & Marya; sister, Carolyn & Tarver "Tootsie" Edwards; brother-in-law, Wilfred "Red" Davis, and a number of nieces and nephews. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Funeral: 11 a.m. Friday at Woodlawn Baptist Church located at 407 Talmadge Avenue in Garden City with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 14, 2019
